FCB declines $0.50

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which five advanced, two declined and four traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 31,360 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $728,786.81. Guardian Holdings Ltd was the volume leader with 8,468 shares changing hands for a value of $130,754, followed by TTNGL with a volume of 7,454 shares being traded for $168,488.92. Massy Holdings contributed 4,097 shares with a value of $217,141, while JMMB added 4,000 shares valued at $4,880.

Guardian Holdings Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.33 to end the day at $15.44. Conversely, First Citizens Bank registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.50 to close at $31.50.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 516,609 shares valued at $11,673,877.50. Clico Investment Fund advanced by $0.10 to end at $22.60.

The second tier market did not witness any activity.