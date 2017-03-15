FCB declines $0.50

In the early 1980’s when the first oil boom had come to an end, the late Prime Minister George Chambers famously remarked “Fete over, back to work.” Carnival 2017 has passed and we will soon see...
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which five advanced, two declined and four traded firm.
Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 31,360 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $728,786.81. Guardian Holdings Ltd was the volume leader with 8,468 shares changing hands for a value of $130,754, followed by TTNGL with a volume of 7,454 shares being traded for $168,488.92. Massy Holdings contributed 4,097 shares with a value of $217,141, while JMMB added 4,000 shares valued at $4,880.
Guardian Holdings Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.33 to end the day at $15.44. Conversely, First Citizens Bank registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.50 to close at $31.50.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 516,609 shares valued at $11,673,877.50. Clico Investment Fund advanced by $0.10 to end at $22.60.
The second tier market did not witness any activity.
