FCB rebounds $0.49

Overall market activity resulted from trading in nine securities of which six advanced, one declined and two traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 180,793 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,942,443.80. Sagicor Financial Corporation was the volume leader with 146,509 shares changing hands for a value of $1,318,581, followed by Guardian Holdings Ltd with a volume of 20,000 shares being traded for $311,650. JMMB Goup contributed 7,000 shares with a value of $8,540, while ANSA McAL added 3,300 shares valued at $219,219.

First Citizens Bank registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.49 to end the day at $32.00.

Conversely, ANSA McAL suffered the day’s sole decline, falling $0.02 to end the day at $66.43.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 218 shares valued at $4,909.36. Clico Investment Fund advanced by $0.02 to end at $22.52.

The second tier market did not witness any activity.