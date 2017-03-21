GHL now $16

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 16 securities of which six advanced, three declined and seven traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 198,778 shares crossing the floor of the exchange valued at $2,246,024.76.

Guardian Holdings Ltd was the volume leader with 94,330 shares changing hands for a value of $1,509,520.10, followed by Trinidad Cement Ltd with a volume of 67,184 shares being traded for $280,169.01.

Agostini’s Ltd contributed 12,945 shares with a value of $239,643.05, while JMMB added 8,120 shares valued at $9,906.40.

Guardian Holdings Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.42 to end the day at $16.00. Conversely, Trinidad Cement Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.03 to close at $4.17.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 325 shares valued at $7,315.75. Clico Investment Fund declined by $0.01 to end at $22.51.

The second tier market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings remained at $14.49.