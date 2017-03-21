Oil lower on rising US rig count, G-20

Oil prices settled at their lowest level in nearly a week, settling at the lower end of the range between US$48 and US$50 on which T&T’s 2017 budget was predicated.

April West Texas Intermediate crude shed 56 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to finish at US$48.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, ahead of the contract’s expiration at Tuesday’s settlement. May Brent crude gave up 14 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to US$51.62 a barrel on the ICE Futures exchange in London.

April natural gas ended at $3.041 per million British thermal units, up 3.2 per cent, which is 35 per cent above the US$2.25 per mmbtu on which the 2017 budget was also pegged.

WTI crude has “found itself vulnerable to heavy losses…as the rising drilling activity in the US reinforced the oversupply fears,” said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, in a note.

“Sentiment remains bearish towards oil and the fading optimism over the effectiveness of [the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries] supply cut deal could encourage sellers to attack prices further,” he said.

“Although OPEC’s inability to balance the oil markets in the first half of 2017 has sparked speculations of the organisation extending its six-month contract, the rise of US shale and lingering concerns of some members not fully following the compliance in cutting production could create headwinds.”

The number of active US rigs drilling for oil rose for a ninth straight week—up 14 to 631 last week, according to data from Baker Hughes released Friday.

Analysts say speculative investors are likely to keep reducing bullish positions, thanks to optimism amongst US producers boosting drilling activity, which in part will offset OPEC attempts at reducing supply.

“I think oil is reacting still to the steady rise in the US rig count and the realisation that momentum is building to the downside from the repositioning of speculative interests in the market,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

Last week speculators cut more than 150,000 contracts betting on firmer US and Brent oil prices, a record high.

Growing US production is playing into concerns about the effectiveness of the deal between members of OPEC and other producers.

An upgrade in non-OPEC supply prospects also led analysts at JP Morgan to cut their 2017 and 2018 price forecasts to US$55.75 and US$55.50 for Brent and to US$53.75 and US$53.50 for WTI, respectively.

In a further sign that OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia was adhering to its output cut pledges, official data showed that its crude exports fell by about 300,000 bpd in January.

Meanwhile, news that financial officials at the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations meeting dropped a disavowal of protectionism, at the request of US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, from a closely watched policy statement also weighed on oil prices.

