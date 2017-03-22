HSF $$ for SOEs ministries, THA

Funds from the second drawdown from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) will be used to partially fund this year’s development projects in 21 Ministries, 100 state enterprises and the Tobago House of Assembly, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday.

Imbert gave the information in the Senate replying to Opposition questions on Government’s second drawdown from the HSF of $1.71 billion, which is equal to about US$251 million.

The drawdown was announced on Friday. He said the drawdown is being done this week.

“As the country continues to experience severe revenue shortfalls as a result of depressed petroleum prices, the HSF will be carefully used by Government to ensure the country’s financial stability,” Imbert added.

He said the 2017 Budget had stated that the 2017 Public Sector Investment Plan (PSIP) would be financed by a combination of borrowing and HSF withdrawal.

The drawdown will only partially fund PSIP plans since the PSIP is $5 billion.

That is $3.4 billion more than the amount of the drawdown.

Imbert, rejecting Opposition perception that Government was “raiding” the HSF, said the drawdown was done according to law which provides for use of savings and investments from surplus petroleum revenues to cushion the impact on/or sustain public expenditure during periods of revenue downturn.

The HSF law allows for withdrawals of either 60 per cent of the amount of any petroleum revenue shortfall of a year when such revenue is down by at least 10 per cent.

It also allows for 25 per cent of the balance standing to the credit of the HSF at the beginning of that year.

“In this case, 25 per cent of the balance in the Fund would be (US)$1.43 billion and 60 percent of the shortfall in revenue is (US)$251 million. So the lesser amount has been used,” Imbert said.

Citing the HSF’s stability, Imbert said the net asset value of the HSF last Friday was US$5.721b, having increased from US$5.595 billion since March 3 - an increase of (US)$26m in two weeks.

“Looking at the period May 16 2016 to March 17, 2017, the HSF had increased in value by US$301 million,” he added.

“That is, from US$5.420 billion in May 2016 after Government’s first drawdown from the fund to US$5.721 billion as of last Friday.”

Imbert said this week’s drawdown of US$251 million is US$50 million less than the income earned by the HSF over the last 10 months.

“After this second drawdown, the actual value of the HSF will be US$5.470 billion—that is (US)$26m more than previously estimated and (US)$50m more than the balance after the first drawdown in 2016.”