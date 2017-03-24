Forex priority for manufacturers

Finance Minister Colm Imbert is seriously considering giving manufacturers priority for foreign exchange (forex).

“....Because that’s where this country has to go,” he added at yesterday’s weekly post-Cabinet news conference.

“It can’t be that all forex can go to things like importation of cars and finished goods coming from abroad all the time. We have to focus our forex on the companies in T&T that are employing people, generating economic activity and exporting goods made in T&T,” he said.

Imbert said a statement will be made on the situation soon.

Imbert confirmed there’s still a difficulty with forex availability. “And the problem will continue unless the country’s petroleum revenues recover or T&T generates more exports,” he said.

He said two years ago T&T was earning $19 billion a year from petroleum. But now T&T is earning $2 billion. Imbert noted that was $17b in foreign exchange which was gone. He also noted petroleum revenue is managed in US dollars.

Imbert noted the forex issue was raised by the Courts group at Wednesday’s annual meeting of the T&T Chamber.

The chairman of Unicomer, the parent company of Courts, called on Government to “support the business community” and had alluded to shortage of forex among some problems affecting business.

But Imbert said the focus needed to be shifted, “...from entities that simply import manufactured goods and thereby don’t really create any jobs, and towards assisting our local manufacturers who are exporting goods to South America for instance.”

“In fact, it’s one of the things we’re looking at in terms of the foreign exchange system where we’re looking seriously at whether I should exercise (my) ministerial authority under the Exchange Control Act to direct forex towards manufacturing as opposed to imports.”

Imbert said: “It’s something I’m looking at very seriously and a statement will be made in the near future.”

After the briefing, Imbert told reporters he was very seriously contemplating forex for manufacturers as a priority. He explained this would involve liaising with Central Bank, which is empowered to deal with the banks, and instructing the Central Bank to put that in place. The Finance Minister has supervision of the Central Bank.

On detractors who accused Government of spending too much and needing to cut back, Imbert said economic experts have advised Government could not spend less than the budget’s $52b, lest the economy crash.

He said a certain amount of money needs to be spent in order to keep the local economy moving. Imbert said Government is the largest spender in the economy - contributing one third of GDP.

“So if we reduce expenditure, the economy will collapse. The advisers say we can’t go below $52b which is needed for the economic programme, to provide job stimulus and investment and to recover from recession. If you spend less, what do you cut? Public servants? The social safety net and disability payments? Stop building roads?”

Imbert denied Opposition accusations that he was being “disingenuous” when he said Petrotrin had a $4.2b loss. He said he wasn’t surprised the Opposition said that ,since it was under their past tenure the loss was incurred

“I wasn’t being disingenuous, the refinery between 2011 and 2016 lost $600m to $700m a year,; Petrotrin also owes $1.3b in unpaid taxes and royalties which we’ve said they must now pay,”

Imbert said debts could be passed off as assets for only a limited length of time and if a company was expected to make a profit after that. But he said auditors have said the loss cannot be passed off as assets any further.