Private sector divided on Imbert’s forex proposal

T&T’s private sector was yesterday divided on Thursday’s announcement by Finance Minister Colm Imbert that strong consideration would be given to providing manufacturers with priority access to foreign exchange.

The T&T Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) said yesterday that it was “extremely pleased” at the proposal but the T&T Chamber expressed disappointment at the announcement, saying that it might signal a return to what would, in effect, be a regime of exchange controls.

And economist Dr Valmiki Arjoon said an increase in the allocation of foreign exchange to local manufacturers would have numerous benefits for the economy as well as for manufacturers whose current capacity is underutilised and who have outstanding liabilities to suppliers.

The TTMA said the proposal to give manufacturers priority access to foreign exchange was “welcomed within the manufacturing community as it is critical to our operations and export growth mandate.”

The group said it “optimistically awaits details as to the mechanisms that will be employed to ensure that there is a full and comprehensive rollout of the policy measures that will be put in place to make this a reality.”

Manufacturers said they hoped the Government would “design the mechanism in such a way that all manufacturers have fair and equitable access to foreign exchange, which we consider critical to the overall growth of small, medium and large enterprise development.”

The TTMA said that it stands ready to provide the necessary support and communication for a full understanding of manufacturers’ needs, “which we also consider critical to the framework’s design”.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce said: “As laudable as the honourable minister’s objective might appear to be, if he fails to change the underlying management of the exchange rate, such a measure, as proposed, would further decrease the amount of foreign exchange available to other key sectors and industries in our country.

“Government can be assured that numerous other groups which regard their businesses as just as significant as the manufacturing sector, will make equal or superior claims for access of foreign exchange.”

The chamber said it agreed that government policy should seek to encourage the growth of the export business for manufacturers. But that must not be done at the expense of providers of services.

“Ironically, a more dynamic and proactive management of the exchange rate would have achieved this,” the chamber said, adding that better management of the exchange rate would have permitted the TT dollar to find its right balance.

“If this flexibility is not permitted and instead exchange controls are implemented, this could be followed by a deep devaluation of the TT dollar,” according to the chamber.

Commenting on Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s suggestion that more foreign exchange be given to manufacturers, Arjoon said at present some manufacturers cannot get foreign exchange to import raw materials, machinery and technologies essential to their production processes.

“This has slowed down output generation in this sector, as reflected in its 4.3 per cent decline in the third quarter of last year,” he said.

Arjoon said manufacturers are already facing a heavy tax burden with a high cost of borrowing. A greater allocation of foreign exchange will ease their financial woes and help to expand their production activities, he said, adding that it will also save jobs in the sector and prevent the downsizing of some companies.

Arjoon said many manufacturers have unpaid liabilities to foreign suppliers and improved access to foreign exchange will allow some of them to service these liabilities and ensure they do not lose supplies and have to look elsewhere, which could be costly.

He said the manufacturing sector is currently underutilised by approximately 30 per cent.

“This initiative can help to eliminate the underutilisation of capacity in this sector which would not only help to boost the sector’s growth but also create further employment,” he said.

Arjoon suggested priority allocations of foreign exchange to manufacturers who have the potential to boost exports and be net earners of foreign exchange.

However, he advised that the minister also pay attention to other sectors with the capacity to earn foreign exchange, including agro-processors and small and medium enterprises.

Before implementing the initiative, he said the Government should “articulate how much will be allocated to manufacturers and from where will this forex come.”

Government must also ensure other sectors are not deprived of foreign exchange to facilitate the manufacturing sector, especially those with growth potential, he said.

(With reporting by Rosemarie Sant)