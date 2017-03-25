Royal Castle opens at C3 Centre

Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein has recommended that incentives be offered to investors and business owners who provide opportunities for local farmers and manufacturers.

Speaking at the opening of a Royal Castle outlet at the new C3 Centre at Corinth, Ste Madeleine, yesterday, Hosein added that it is a good time to invest in south Trinidad because of the Solomon Hochoy highway expansion.

The minster said the C3 Centre is picking up steam and is growing into one of the most popular malls in the country.

“People from Port-of-Spain are coming to San Fernando. I am happy to see this kind of investment in the south city.

“People are saying that with the downturn of the economy it is not a good time to invest but with the highway on stream we will make sure that investments are lucrative,” he said.

Hosein commended Royal Castle for expanding at a time when the economy is in a slump.

Royal Castle director Sandy Roopchand thanked customers for making the fast food chain a profitable enterprise. She said another outlet opened in Sangre Grande recently.

Roopchand said all the produce used by the company comes from local farmers.

Customers were treated to free products for one hour after the restaurant was officially opened.