DOMA: Let TT dollar float

The Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) yesterday described T&T as being at a critical crossroad and the business group opined that preferential allocation of foreign exchange to the manufacturing sector “will have disastrous implications for our economy.”

The business group advocated that, instead of proving preferential access to foreign exchange, the Government should allow the T&T dollar to find a more realistic rate.

In a statement issued yesterday by the association’s president, Gregory Aboud, DOMA warned that “further manipulation” of the allocation of foreign exchange could “further enhance the now thriving black market for US dollars, while providing “the underground economy a decided advantage over the regulated visible economy.”

The business group argued that the black market trade in US dollars not only gives the underground economy an advantage, but “is destined to not only weaken and destroy visible business operators but will most definitely also erode the governments revenues and receipts in VAT, customs duties and taxes.”

DOMA said the scaling back of demand for foreign exchange can be achieved by facilitating a more competitive exchange rate.

DOMA said: “Much of the adjustment in allocation that the Minister is looking for can be administered if the market is allowed to set a more realistic rate of exchange for the T&T dollar.

“The fear that a runaway T&T dollar will cause food inflation and cost of living challenges for the most vulnerable has to be balanced against the peril of stagnation in investment and capital flight which will be a direct result of lack of faith in the value of the T&T dollar.

“A straightforward consequence of this scenario is inertia in construction and resistance to business expansion which we are already beginning to experience. The danger of chronic unemployment will follow on directly.”

According to DOMA, a realistic exchange rate “would greatly assist in making our exporters and manufacturers more competitive, allow manufacturers to compete locally with imported products and generally dampen the current raging demand for foreign exchange.”

The business group said while T&T’s manufacturers have done an admirable job for the country, there are many other unsung economic contributors in our country that will be hurt in a manipulated foreign exchange allocation scheme.

“Many items that make up the demand for foreign exchange that are attributed to the “voracious appetite” of importers and distributors are crucial to many downstream industries that provide critical support to the T&T economy. Easily coming to mind are technology imports, components for the construction sector, spares and parts, fabrics and accessories for the fashion industry, school uniforms and for the flourishing cottage industry for reupholstered furniture—this is to name but a few.

“There are many other critical needs including the service industries of woodworking, joinery, electrical maintenance, and plumbing trades. No ministry of Finance can arbitrate among these diverse and justifiable needs better than the mechanisms provided for by the market as it relates to allocation.”

The association also said the Government at the start of its term of office had pointed to Barbados as a model of the benefits of a managed exchange rate.

“That Barbados picture has quickly turned into a horror of loss of confidence in the Barbados dollar, stagnation in investment and capital flight as confidence in the Barbados dollar is being quickly eroded,” DOMA said, adding that “efforts to attract foreign investment have failed despite substantial subsidies and tax exemptions and Barbados is now facing a forced devaluation and a fiscal crisis as it hurtles into the arms of the IMF.”