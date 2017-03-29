Industrial Court judge on terminating workers: Follow proper procedure

ANDRE WORRELL

Industrial Court judge Gregory Rousseau says that most employers lose judgements at the court for failure to follow due protocol and procedure in the termination of employees.

Rousseau was delivering remarks at a conference put on by the Employers Solution Centre entitled “Landmark Court Judgement—Compensation for Emotional Distress” held at the Hilton Conference Centre in Port-of-Spain yesterday.

“If you examine many of the judgements from the Court over the 50 years of its existence, in very many instances where the court found that the dismissal of a worker was harsh and oppressive and contrary to the principles of good industrial relations, would be in circumstances where there were procedural errors,” Rousseau said as he delivered his presentation titled “Manner of Dismissal: Lessons for employers.”

The event was geared towards providing employers with guidance on proper industrial relations practise by using a judgement handed down by the court in 2016 as the point of reference.

The case involved a lawsuit brought against the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) by the Banking, Insurance and General Workers’ Union (BIGWU) for the wrongful dismal in 2011 of a Nigerian doctor employed with the NWRHA.

The Court found that the NWRHA’s termination of the doctor, Jacqueline Shafe, was “effected in circumstances which were harsh and oppresive and contrary to the principles of good industrial relations practice.”

The NWRHA was ordered to pay Shafe total compensation of $923,570.80 for damages and emotional distress incurred as a result of her wrongful termination.

Rousseau was a member of the tribunal panel that handed down the ruling in favour of the dismissed doctor.

The judge also recommended that employers invest in training and developing employees internally in industrial relations protocol so as to resolve disputes before they got to the level of the Industrial Court.

He said: “All disputes cannot be eliminated. However, as part of the preventative approach, companies should consider developing and growing their own industrial relations people in-house because there is something unique about industrial relations that is related to the culture and the DNA of the workplace.

“There is absolutely no evidence that employees trained in industrial relations are at any disadvantage with any attorney.”

Also speaking at the event was attorney Keith Scotland who represented the BIGWU in the landmark judgement.

Scotland said it was important for employers to consider the value of an employees’ work to them personally and to society in general.

“Employers must understand how important one’s work is to their livelihood and as a form of societal contribution.

“The court recognises the significance of someone’s work to their life as it relates to awards for emotional stress and damages,” he said.

Scotland added that a precedent had been set in the UK where a case was presented and upheld for the effects of workplace stress on employees, and local employers would do well to consider the psychological conditions under which employees are made to work.

“There is a case that came out of the UK where the court is laying down a process which says if your work place provides a stressful environment that breaks down a worker’s resistance psychologically, you now may be sued for emotional distress,” Scotland said.