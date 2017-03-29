PM meets four oil giants on US trip

Prime Minister Keith Rowley will meet with energy companies BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil and EOG Resources during his trip to the US which starts today.

Rowley will travel to Houston, Texas today for several rounds of energy talks with leading companies in the industry, according to a statement from his office (OPM).

He will be accompanied by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young.

Discussions with the four energy companies “will centre around strategies for navigating the challenges facing the energy sector and opportunities for growth and partnerships here at home and in the region,” the OPM statement added.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister in Rowley’s absence.

When Rowley first announced the US trip two weeks ago at a news conference, he said he would take a week’s vacation after the Houston trip. He’d noted he’s been “on his feet” since last August 2016 when he had his last vacation.

Rowley did not say what his upcoming vacation plans are, if they would be in the US or if he’d do health checks as he did during his last vacation in 2016.

During PM’s last vacation he visited a California clinic for 10 days for tests related to prostate changes. These were detected by local doctors. On his return, Rowley had said the US tests showed no ailment. Rowley had said, based on the US examinations, his doctors had requested he visit them in nine to 12 months.

He said he’d been seeing the US West Coast doctors for more than 20 years and they had his medical records, and he trusted their ability.

Yesterday, Opposition MP Rudy Indarsingh called for the PM to share with the public, if he would have any check-ups during his week long vacation.

“He needs to account to citizens, having regard to his last vacation when he had check-ups. Naturally, we’re concerned about his health and well-being, so he should at least say if he’ll have any check-ups while abroad,” Indarsingh added.

It’s particularly necessary since he’d said last year his US doctors had wanted to see him several months after. So obviously people would be concerned about him and would seek assurances, that he’s fit and proper for work.”

At the end of May, Rowley returns to the US for his daughter’s graduation and soon after, pays a state visit to Chile.