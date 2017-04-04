Offshore rig workers protest outside bpTT

Some 22 workers, who were employed on an offshore rig drilling for bpTT, yesterday staged a demonstration outside the Queen’s Park South offices of energy giant, demanding an independent investigation into their safety concerns and the treatment of workers by the rig owner.

The workers were employed by Lennox Petroleum Services on the Rowan EXL 11 rig, which is located off Trinidad’s south-east coast.

But Lennox Petroleum yesterday accused “certain offshore workers” of staging an illegal strike last Wednesday, in a statement suggesting that the industrial action was based on a dispute over their wages.

The workers were removed by armed police and a court official from the offshore rig on Saturday, in accordance with the directives of a high court injunction.

At yesterday’s demonstration, Oilfields Workers Trade Union’s (OWTU) labour relations officer, Lyndon Mendoza, said the workers “initiated a stop-work authority to protest unsafe working conditions on the rig last Friday.”

Mendoza said that was authorised in Rowan’s policy and endorsed by BP, adding that it gives workers “not only the right but an obligation to cease work if safety concerns are raised or if there is any perceived hazards.” Mendoza said under that policy workers should not be victimised or reprimanded.”

Mendoza said the workers “duly informed the rig management of their safety concerns but the management did not address any of the issues raised by the workers.”

He said the protest action will continue until there are discussions with BP.

The T&T Guardian understands that new workers have been hired to continue the job on the rig.

In its statement, Lennox Petroleum said it had been attempting to negotiate a new collective agreement with the OWTU. The energy services company said it “has offered to substantially increase annual worker base wages” but this was rejected by the union.

The company said the matter was referred to the Ministry of Labour in March 2016.

“On March 29, 2017, certain offshore workers commenced an illegal strike and did not return to work. On April 1,the workers involved in the illegal strike departed the rig and operations resumed,” the company said.

Lennox Petroleum said: “This illegal strike put our nation’s reputation as a stable location for the energy industry, and the thousands of jobs that depend on it, at risk.

“In keeping with Trinidadian labour laws, Lennox Petroleum initiated actions to resolve the illegal work stoppage and put willing people back to work.”

Noting that Lennox Petroleum Services was a unionised company, one source told the Guardian: “This action is now seen as a disincentive for anyone to do business with any local provider. That means fewer local jobs.”

But the OWTU’s Mendoza dismissed claims that the protest was in any way linked to negotiations for increased wages. He said that matter was referred to the Industrial Court.