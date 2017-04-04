T&T fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is fit again and has been selected on the West Indies team for the upcoming three One day internationals against Pakistan in Guyana.
TTNGL down $0.30
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which one advanced, six declined and four traded firm.
Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 225,702 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $869,109.56.
JMMB Group was the volume leader with 157,500 shares changing hands for a value of $184,402.83, followed by Trinidad Cement Ltd with a volume of 47,572 shares being traded for $199,912.40. Angostura Holdings Ltd contributed 11,000 shares with a value of $164,450.00, while TTNGL LIMITED added 4,173 shares valued at $88,467.58.
NCB Financial Group enjoyed the day’s sole price increase, climbing $0.01 to end the day at $3.79. Conversely, TTNGL registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.30 to close at $21.20.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 12,545 shares valued at $282,266.50. Clico Investment Fund remained at $22.50.
The second tier market did not witness any activity.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online