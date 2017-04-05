‘Very difficult’ to build Angelin platform in T&T

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young yesterday suggested that bpTT’s Angelin platform would not be fabricated in Trinidad because of the tight timetable associated with bringing natural gas from the offshore platform to markets onshore.

“There is going to be a difficulty with the fabrication of the Angelin platform in Trinidad and Tobago because of the amount of time that’s been lost and BP wanting to keep the project on track. Angelin is coming on stream in 2019 at a time when Juniper will start to taper downwards. So they want to keep it stable,” Young said yesterday at a media briefing at his office.

Young and Prime Minister Keith Rowley visited Houston last week to hold talks with three of the energy companies operating in T&T—BP, Shell and EOG Resources—as well as with ExxonMobil, which has discovered oil off Guyana.

At the meeting with top BP officials last week, agreement was reached on key terms for a new natural gas supply agreement between bpTT and state-owned National Gas Company. That supply agreement is a critical prerequisite for the sanction of Angelin, BP’s next new field development after Juniper, bpTT said in a statement last week.

“Timely completion of the gas sales contract will also underpin potential investments totaling approximately US$5 to US$6 billion from 2017 to 2022,” according to bpTT.

Yesterday, Young said: “The Prime Minister did emphasize and stress that we would like as much as is possible to be done locally on the Angelin platform, if it is possible. They (BP) are saying that to keep to the timetable that they want, or need to, it would be very difficult.”

He said the BP officials at the meeting in Houston did add that “with the further exploration and production, there would be a commitment, once it is available to do that fabrication locally.”

Originally, the construction of entire Juniper platform was awarded to the TOFCO (Trinidad Offshore Fabricators) fabrication yard in La Brea—a US$2 billion job in total that required the delivery of the juniper topside and jacket by December 2016.

But throughout the first half of 2015, some La Brea residents disrupted the progress of the job by blocking the roads to the yard, chaining up the front gate and demanding jobs in a hostile manner. The fabrication yard also suffered a delay in receiving a shipment of steel.

On July 16, 2015, a statement distributed by bpTT said TOFCO decided to relocate the fabrication of the jacket and piles to Gulf Marine Fabricators in Aransas Pass, Texas, while the topside was completed by TOFCO.

That statement said: “There has been a series of factors that have occurred beyond TOFCO’s control, the effects of which have had significant impacts resulting in the project not progressing as planned.

“First gas delivery date remains imperative and TOFCO does not have the capacity to recover the lost time.”