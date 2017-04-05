RBC changes in-branch queuing

RBC customers using counter services are feeling the “squeeze” after the bank decided to consolidate all counter services, resulting in only one long line for all customers.

“This is too much hardship on poor people. Since there’s only one long line for any service from withdrawal to bank drafts, you have to get there by 7am/7.30 am and line up outside the bank,” said a Belmont resident, 52, at RBC’s Independence Square, Port-of-Spain branch.

“If you come anytime shortly after the bank opens at 8am, you have one long line and hours of waiting.”

A public servant, age 34, said the long waiting time in the one line made it difficult for her to do any banking at that bank —her home branch—even on her lunch hour.

The move follows RBC’s recent increase in service fees on several over-the-counter services. The bank offered electronic services as alternative, though some customers complained.

RBC spokesperson Nicole Duke-Westfield said yesterday, “We’ve now consolidated our over-the-counter services at all branches into one line, part of our strategy as we build online and mobile services.”

“But we recognise there’s heightened activity in branches especially around the first of the month including with seniors/pensioners. So we have ways to counteract long line waiting.”

“For instance we manage the lines. Sometimes customers have simple transactions—enquiries etc—and staff will walk the lines and ask what transactions are being done and they can teach customers how to use mobile banking if their transaction allows this.”

“Many online/ATM transactions are also free so they can be used to withdraw/deposit, even between accounts and other RBC clients. You don’t have to walk with cash so this facilitates safety also.”

“We have specialised days monthly for our seniors/pensioners—where they can come in, utilise a numbering system and can sit and wait for their number to be called. Normally also, seniors don’t have to stand. They can wait to be served.”

Further, seven branches are open from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturdays—Chaguanas, Westmall, Trincity, Gulf City Mall, Maraval, Point Fortin and High Street, San Fernando. Also, 24-hour contact centres facilitate enquiries/some transactions, can reroute account issues or make appointments for matters to be handled.

Independent Senator Dr Dhanyashar Mahabir told the Guardian: “It’s clear RBC is embarking on major cost cutting. This, undoubtedly from headquarters’ instructions. The bank does however operate under license from the Central Bank.”

“In my view the Central Bank can use its powers of moral suasion to induce/extend certain services to persons who aren’t privy to e-services—the poor, elderly, many working persons who lack or cannot afford online services’ access.”

“This is similar to airlines which assign officers to assist passengers facing difficulty with electronic check ins. Since banks perform a social service as well as operate as profit enterprises, it’s the regulator’s duty to set certain social services guidelines such as tellers per branch to deal with non-online account holders. This of course must be part of the license to operate.”