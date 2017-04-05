Readymix jumps $0.49

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 14 securities of which three advanced, eight declined and three traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 431,375 shares crossing the floor of the exchange valued at $4,803,189.56.

Readymix Ltd was the volume leader with 155,862 shares changing hands for a value of $1,870,386.64, followed by TTNGL LIMITED with a volume of 120,691 shares being traded for $2,534,709.60. JMMB contributed 112,080 shares with a value of $130,489.80, while NCB Financial Group added 24,872 shares valued at $94,016.16.

Readymix registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.49 to end the day at $12.00.

Conversely, Guardian Holdings Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.40 to close at $15.50.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 14,000 shares valued at $315,000.00.

Clico Investment Fund remained at $22.50. The second tier market did not witness any activity.