Injunction stopping rig protest extended

A high court judge yesterday decided that an injunction barring a group of oil workers from staging protest action on an offshore drilling rig should remain in place.

The injunction, which was granted to the owner of the rig, Rowan Drilling (Trinidad) Limited against 22 workers of its sub-contractor Lennox Petroleum Services last Friday, came up for review before Justice Nadia Kangaloo in the Port-of-Spain High Court yesterday morning.

Rowan sought the injunction after the workers, represented by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) began protesting on the rig last week Wednesday.

After the injunction was granted on Saturday, the workers were removed by armed police and a court official, allowing operations to be resumed by new staff.

In its lawsuit, the multinational company claimed that the workers trespassed on the facility as they were suspended by their employers for engaging in the illegal protest over wages while their wage dispute was before the Industrial Court.

The workers and the union have denied this allegation as they claim that the protest was over health and safety conditions on the rig, which has been contracted to operate in bpTT’s Kapok gas field, located off Trinidad’s south-east coast.

Earlier this week, the suspended workers moved their protest to bpTT’s headquarters at Queen’s Park West as they called on the global energy giant to hold an independent investigation into their safety concerns and their treatment by the Rowan.

During yesterday’s hearing, attorneys for the company and the workers were given deadlines for filing submissions on the substantive case. The injunction will remain in place until the lawsuit is determined by Kangaloo.

The next hearing before Kangaloo is scheduled for June 9, one day after the workers’ wage dispute with Lennox comes up again in the Industrial Court.

The 22 workers, their union representatives and officials from Rowan were present in court for the hearing.

Rowan is being represented by Fyard Hosein, SC, and Michael Quamina, while Anthony Bullock is representing the workers.