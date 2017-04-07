Scotiabank falls $0.49

Overall market activity resulted from trading in nine securities of which two advanced, four declined and three traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 47,626 shares crossing the floor of the exchange valued at $2,240,447.01.

Republic Financial Holdings was the volume leader with 20,385 shares changing hands for a value of $2,077,830.74, followed by Trinidad Cement Ltd with a volume of 12,500 shares being traded for $52,500.00. JMMB contributed 9,849 shares with a value of $12,198.27, while Point Lisas Industrial Port Development added 2,000 shares valued at $7,520.

Clico Investment Fund registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.02 to end the day at $22.52. Conversely, Scotiabank registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.49 to close at $58.50.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 40,936 shares valued at $921,878.72. Clico Investment Fund advanced by $0.02 to end at $22.52.

The second tier market did not witness any activity.