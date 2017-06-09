BP shareholders got 15% return from T&T

In the 50 years that bpTT has been operating in T&T, it has made US$52 billion in operationing profits with 15 per cent or just over US$7.8 billion being paid out to its shareholders. This is according to the company’s regional director of procurement and supply chain management, Paul Evans.

Speaking yesterday at The University of the West Indies 2nd Oil and Gas Law Conference at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre on Maximising Local Content, Evans said bpTT has returned significant amounts of its profits to Trinidad and Tobago.

He noted that the company paid in excess of US$26 billion in taxes to the government, about 50 per cent of its operationing profits, while reinvesting 34 per cent of its total operating profits into the business .

Evans said bpTT believes that they still have a bright future in oil and gas in T&T and acknowledged while the world was moving towards greater green energy, it was still likely to depend heavily on fossil fuel for a long time, especially natural gas.

The conference also heard about this country’s lessons in maximising local content with head of the government’s task Force on local content, Tony Paul, explaining that the country has had for decades a framework in place for the maximisation of local content.

He said the country has in the past had a transparent and accountable regulator who was charged with enforcing the laws that speak to local content.

Paul said the oil and gas was owned by the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and as a result they need to get a reasonable return for their resources.

The issue of a capital gains tax for the transfer of assets from one company to another if the company being purchased has already made a return on its investment was discussed and it was also revealed by lawyers at the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries that the new production sharing contracts have a provision to allow the Minister of Energy to exact a charge on companies in such a situation.

However it was noted these new PSCs do not apply to the recently announced agreement by Shell in which it agreed to purchase Chevron’s assets in Trinidad and Tobago for US $250 million.

The deal includes Chevron’s holdings in East Coast Marine Area Blocks 6, 5a, and E.

The deal includes Chevron Trinidad and Tobago’s interest in the massive 10-tcf Loran Manatee cross-border gas field shared between the Caribbean twin-island nation and neighbouring Venezuela. Chevron however retains its interest in the block but on the Venezuela side of the border.