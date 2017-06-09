Chamber launches online business platform

T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce has launched an online platform called Business Insights that allows easier access to the business expertise of its members to the wider community.

Business Insights is a collaboration between the T&T Chamber and the JMMB Group and Guardian Group. It is an initiative developed to add value to the business community by creating a forum for sharing the knowledge and insights of successful businesses and business people, with T&T Chamber members, the wider business community, tertiary level students and business incubator participants.

There are two distinct, yet complementary dimensions to the initiative – The BI Series & BI Consultancy & Mentorship.

The Business Insights Series, comprises live and on-demand content delivered by real business experts with real-world business experience. The Business Insights Series or The BI Series is specifically designed to offer training for business by business via the Chamber’s capability and competency-building sessions. This is meant to provide guidance, solutions and insights to the Chamber’s members, as well as established and emerging businesses, tertiary level institutions, business incubator participants and the wider business community.

Hinds spoke on Wednesday at the launch of T&T Chamber’s an online platform at its office in Westmoorings.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday Chamber president Ronald Hinds said that the launch the Business Insights Series was one of several initiatives that the T&T Chamber is carrying out in playing its part in those urgent transformation efforts.

In this case, efforts that the Chamber expect will help in the transformation of the business sector, and the country’s young and emergent businesses in particular.

Hinds warned the country not to lose sight of the need for long term diversification of the economy.

Last week, bpTT reported two significant gas discoveries in the Savannah and Macadamia exploration wells, offshore Trinidad.

“On Monday, the T&T Chamber in a release referring to BP’s announcements, warned against becoming preoccupied with short-term successes that may provide mere transitory relief. We hold firmly to the view that on this occasion and going forward, nothing must distract us from our long-term commitment to a transformed economy,” he said.

Hinds repeated some of his remarks he made in his inaugural address as Chamber President earlier in 2017.

“Waiting for energy prices to rebound or Venezuelan gas to come ashore is not enough of a recovery strategy. Neither provides anything more that wriggle room and a little space, God forbid that either would allow us to defer doing what we must, we must today change the status quo. It is easy when calling for change to make that call first to others when in fact we need to summon up the courage to first embrace change ourselves.”