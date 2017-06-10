$6m Republic shares traded

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which two advanced, three declined and eight traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 312,519 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $13,109,346.53.

TTNGL was the volume leader with 72,404 shares changing hands for a value of $1,521,208.04, followed by Republic Financial Holdings Ltd with a volume of 59,396 shares being traded for $6,052,229.09. ANSA

McAL contributed 40,748 shares with a value of $2,689,368.00, while GraceKennedy added 35,092 shares valued at $98,257.60.

Guardian Holdings Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.05 to end the day at $16.20. Conversely, GraceKennedy registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.05 to close at $2.80.

The mutual fund market did not record any activity.

The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity.