PM talks OAS with US officials

Prime Minister Keith Rowley met yesterday with US State Department official Francisco Palmieri at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, to discuss T&T’s stance on the position taken by the Organisation of American States (OAS) in relation to Venezuela.

Rowley, on his return to T&T last week Tuesday from his state visit to Chile, slammed OAS secretary general Luis Almagro for the “very derogatory manner” in which he engaged Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and called for the OAS official to be changed “so that the institution can return to having the potential of being an honest broker to intervene and to provide a pathway for peace and progress in situations as they exist in Venezuela now.”

Accompanying Prime Minister Rowley at the meeting were Foreign Minister Dennis Moses, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young.

Accompanying Palmieri, who is assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, were his chief of staff Stephanie Powers, and Charge d’Affaires, John McIntyre.

The talks also addressed ongoing collaboration on security initiatives and the importance of T&T as a partner of the United States.