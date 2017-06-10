Tap ocean economy

Although T&T’s economy is energy based now, the “ocean economy” is an untapped economic sphere that the country can tap into said Rosemarie Cadogan, Legal Advisor, Commonwealth Secretariat.

“A lot has been said about T&T being an oil and gas economy, but I also want to add it is an ocean economy because a lot of activities are in the ocean sphere. The ocean is looked at as the next economic development frontier as a lot of talk has come out about natural capital such as coastal resources. Those present opportunities as well as challenges,” she said.

Cadogan was speaking yesterday on the final day of the 2nd Oil and Gas Law Conference, Hilton Hotel and Conference Centre, St. Ann’s.

According to the United Nations Trade and Development arm, the ocean covers two thirds of the earth’s surface and is now regarded as a source of potential wealth which countries can exploit.

The value of the global ocean economy is estimated at US$3 to US$6 trillion annually and over 3 billion people depend on it for their livelihood.

She said for a country like T&T some of the challenges for sustainable development in “buffer zones” would be the oil and gas industry versus the fisherfolk.

“There have been objections about the exclusion of trawler vessels off the south-eastern coast due to the concentration of pipelines and it is seen as a negative thing for the industry. The underlying issue here is displacement, the impact on fisheries and coastal communities is something that should be covered in environmental impact assessments. There are also questions of consultations, compensation for displacement are key things to be considered in addressing sector conflicts.”

She also said some of the factors worldwide that are causing movement to the ocean sphere include population growth, increasing industrialisation, the search for food security.

“Right now, we are taking a look at the economic activity that happens in this sphere where economic actors receive outputs from the ocean and they put back inputs into the ocean. The Caribbean ocean economy has been dominated by cargo, ships in the Caribbean sea, together with tourism and oil and gas,” she said.

She added that while exploration of the ocean is important it must be done in a sustainable way.

“We are looking at a sustainable ocean economy where there is a balance between the economic activity and the long-term capacity of the ocean to sustain this activity and remain healthy.”