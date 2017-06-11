Trump mulls over Cuba policy change

BRANCHBURG, NJ— The Trump administration has been discussing policy changes that include prohibiting business with the Cuban military while maintaining the full diplomatic relations restored by Obama. The White House has also been debating new restrictions on American leisure travel to Cuba, which has more than tripled since Obama’s 2014 announcement.

Trump is expected to announce the policy on Friday in Miami, according to a person familiar with the plan. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning.

Obama’s policy moves have led to extensive corporate investment on the island, including new, daily commercial flights, licenses for US hotel operators and agricultural investment by US companies. Trump will be under pressure from lawmakers and corporate interests to continue the US engagement with Havana.

Tourism to Cuba remains illegal under US law, but has become allowable under many circumstances. American travellers to the island must fall into one of 12 categories of justification for their travel, ranging from religious to educational activities meant to bring the traveller into contact with Cuban people.

But Obama eliminated restrictions on “people to people” travel, opening the door for tens of thousands of travellers to book their own independent trips to Cuba.

Opponents of Obama’s changes said that allowed many Americans to engage in prohibited tourism on an island where the Castro government has driven exiles from their homes and businesses for decades.

The president, who was spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, has been developing the policy changes in consultation with members of Congress, including Sen Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Rubio said in a statement he was confident Trump would “keep his commitment on Cuba policy by making changes that are targeted and strategic and advance the Cuban people’s aspirations for economic and political liberty.”

A group of Republican lawmakers sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday urging him not to reverse former President Barack Obama’s opening to Cuba even as White House aides moved closer to completing a plan that could tighten rules on trade and travel to the island.

With the Cuba policy review approaching its final stages, both sides of the issue have stepped up lobbying to sway Trump’s decision on how far to go in rolling back measures that Obama implemented after a 2015 breakthrough with America’s former Cold War foe.

In the letter, seven of Trump’s fellow Republicans expressed “deep concern” that he is considering rescinding Obama’s policies and said that such a move would “incentivise Cuba to once again become dependent on countries like Russia and China.”

The warning reflected growing unease on Capitol Hill over returning to a more contentious approach to communist-ruled Cuba, even within a Republican party that has traditionally hewed to a harder line against Havana.

Senior officials at the National Security Council were meeting on Friday to craft recommendations that will be sent to the principals committee—Trump’s top foreign policy advisers—and then to the president, people familiar with the matter said.

Trump’s changes are expected to stop short of breaking diplomatic relations restored two years ago after more than five decades of hostility, administration officials say.

Among the options under consideration are banning US companies from doing business with Cuban enterprises tied to the military and tightening rules on Americans traveling there, according to people familiar with the discussions.

A White House official, asked about the latest meeting, said the Cuba review is still under way and “not final.”

The US airline and travel industries have made clear they do not want to see reinstatement of Cuba restrictions.

But Trump has come under heavy pressure from Cuban-American lawmakers, including Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, to roll back Obama’s rapprochement.

“My hope is that when the administration is done with their review, they don’t let one or two voices overwhelm what is in the interest of the United States,” Representative Tom Emmer, a signatory to the letter, told Reuters. (AP, Reuters)