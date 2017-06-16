Parliament examining gas master plan

The Natural Gas Master Plan for T&T, which will map out the natural gas sector for the next ten years, has been sent to a parliamentary committee for deliberations.

Energy Minister Franklin Khan laid the long-waited report in the House of Representatives on Wednesday .

In the Senate on Tuesday, Khan had described the plan as, “...a pioneering move, if I do say so myself,”

The plan has been in the works since November 2014 when the Energy Ministry,under the former PP administration, retained Poten and Partners of the UK to develop a master plan for T&T’s natural gas sector to serve as a policy guide.

Consultations were held stakeholders. The plan was reported to have been completed in August 2015. The PNM Government, after taking office, said it would be reviewed. The Energy sub-committee of Cabinet, chaired by onetime Finance Minister Wendell Mottley, reviewed the contents of the master plan and made various recommendations. These included maintaining the role of state-owned National Gas Company (NGC) as the aggregator of all natural gas sold in T&T.

After presenting the plan on Wednesday, Khan said it would be sent to the Parliament’s energy committee. Members are from both the House and Senate.

Meanwhile in the Senate on Tuesday, Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus said the Occupational Health and Safety (OSH) agency has been laying charges against various companies which are being fined for breaches of OSH law.

Companies have been paying the fines, she added.

She was replying to Opposition queries about Gary Mohammed, who died last week after an ammonia gas cylinder exploded at Massy Gas Products (Trinidad) Ltd on May 31. Mohammed was one of the two workers who were injured. He sustained massive internal injuries. His family has called for probe of the matter.

Baptiste- Primus said, “Government extends sincerest condolences to the family of this young man who, through no fault of his own, lost his life,”

Baptiste-Primus said the matter was being probed by the OSH agency,”The investigator visited the (Massy) compound last Friday and interviewed the management of Massy’s plant at Point Lisas.

She said the OSH agency is trying to determine if any OSH laws were breached and is also doing a full inspection of the entire Massy Gas Production compound’s operation, not only the area where the explosion occurred.

Baptiste-Primus could not say when the report would be completed, but she noted that the OSH law prescribed a time-frame for the provision of investigatory reports.