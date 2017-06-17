FCB declines $0.15

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which two advanced, four declined and seven traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 141,081 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $2,757,455.77.

NCB Financial Group was the volume leader with 40,000 shares changing hands for a value of $160,307.20, followed by GraceKennedy with a volume of 37,714 shares being traded for $105,599.20.

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd contributed 20,621 shares with a value of $2,101,279.90, while JMMB Group added 11,803 shares valued at $14,524.44.

Guardian Holdings Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.04 to end the day at $16.25.

Conversely, First Citizens Bank registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.15 to close at $31.65.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 2,720 shares valued at $61,227.20.

Clico Investment Fund remained at $22.51.

The second tier market did not witness any activity.