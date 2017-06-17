With over 1,200 outpatients awaiting Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and computerized tomography (CT) scans at the San Fernando General hospital (SFGH), former medical director of the hospital Dr...
You are here
FCB declines $0.15
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which two advanced, four declined and seven traded firm.
Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 141,081 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $2,757,455.77.
NCB Financial Group was the volume leader with 40,000 shares changing hands for a value of $160,307.20, followed by GraceKennedy with a volume of 37,714 shares being traded for $105,599.20.
Republic Financial Holdings Ltd contributed 20,621 shares with a value of $2,101,279.90, while JMMB Group added 11,803 shares valued at $14,524.44.
Guardian Holdings Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.04 to end the day at $16.25.
Conversely, First Citizens Bank registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.15 to close at $31.65.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 2,720 shares valued at $61,227.20.
Clico Investment Fund remained at $22.51.
The second tier market did not witness any activity.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online