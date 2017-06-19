NGC, Scotia team up to provide CNG fuel card

NGC CNG Company Limited and Scotiabank have signed an agreement to provide fuel cards to vehicle owners who switch to CNG, an initiative that Scotiabank’s T&T CEO Anya Schnoor says is the bank’s way of helping customers to live in a better world, “one that is less polluted and more environmentally conscious.”

The agreement giving effect to the fleet-fuel cards was signed at the NGC-CNG office in Brechin Castle Couva on June.

Signing on behalf of NGC CNG was president Curtis Mohammed while Schnoor, senior vice president and head, Caribbean South and East signed on behalf of Scotiabank.

Mohammed said the fuel card was key to increasing demand for CNG in Trinidad & Tobago.

He said, the agreement represents “one of the foundation elements of our programs and now that we have signed, it’s a big step towards rolling out the incentives to the hundreds of drivers who we know will switch over to CNG.”

Schnoor said the partnership with NGC CNG was “one of the ways Scotiabank is supporting its belief that every customer has the right to become better off.”

She said “Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is a more environmentally friendly fuel, producing less undesirable gases in to the atmosphere and through our support of this initiative we are helping customers to live in a better world, one that is less polluted and more environmentally conscious.”

Scotiabank according to Schnoor “remains deeply committed to playing a role in the shift towards a greener future.”

NGC CNG said it expects to issue up to 15,000 fleet fuel cards over the next 2 years as well as have 30 CNG supply points available by the end of 2018.

Part of NGC-CNG’s mandate is to aggressively increase the demand for CNG as a vehicular fuel in tandem with the rapid expansion of the CNG fuel station roll out, and.

To achieve this the company is incentivising selected high mileage market segments eg taxi, maxi taxi and school bus drivers to switch to CNG, upon which they will receive an incentive of free CNG to a particular value.

The Scotiabank Fleet Card is a debit card for motor vehicles issued solely by Manufacturers Credit & Information Services on behalf of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd.

It is a magnetic card embossed and encoded with vehicle data and used on Point of Sale (POS) terminals located at Fleet Card merchants for the payment of fuel and automotive services.

The Scotiabank Fleet Card service was introduced to Trinidad and Tobago in 2001 with the first transaction being processed at NP Morvant.

OTHER INCENTIVES

NGC CNG currently has fuel incentives for taxi drivers, maxi-taxi drivers and school-bus drivers who convert their diesel or gasoline powered vehicles to CNG.

Taxis will receive $5,000 in free CNG, maxi taxis can receive up to TT$30,000 and school buses up to $7,500.

School bus drivers who purchase a new CNG vehicle can receive $15,000 in free CNG.

Upon conversion of the vehicle, drivers can apply to NGC CNG and once successful a Scotiabank Fleet Card with the prescribed value will be issued.