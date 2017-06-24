CWU demands report on TDC

With the shut down of the Tourism Development Company (TDC) expected by month end, Joseph Remy, Secretary General of the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU), has renewed his call for the Tourism Ministry to make public the report which influenced that decision.

The report was done by Cecil Miller, former head of the Barbados Tourism Authority, who was hired by the T&T Government to prepare a document on the TDC and what actions should be taken with regard to its operations.

At a media briefing at CWU headquarters in Port-of-Spain yesterday, Remy said Miller was contracted do the in depth investigation into the TDC without the knowledge of the workers and union.

“It is only fair to know what was the information that guided the Cabinet in making that decision.

In the early stages, the minister indicated that it was confidential information and it was going to be laid before Cabinet and she could not provide a copy based on the initial request,” he said.

Remy said the CWU has made a request through the Freedom of Information Act for a copy of the report which contains several recommendations, including re-classification of work and restructuring of the TDC.

“We felt that it would have been prudent for all of us to be privy to that information. That would have guided us as to if the Government’s decision was the most rational,” he said.

Commenting on the Ministry’s claim that the report cannot be released publicly as its sensitive contents could be used by competitors, Remy said: “The competitors that they are talking about in this instance are not any local competitors. They are talking about regional competitors in the tourism industry. The irony of this is that Cecil Miller is a Barbadian tourism expert and a former head of the Barbados Tourism Authority which is a direct competitor to T&T, yet he is privy to all the information relative to operations of TDC.”

He said the CWU’s next step will be to seek judicial review.

“In circumstances like these, where grave injustices have been meted out to individuals as citizens of T&T, where certain rights have been denied, then there is an obligation to provide justifiable means of taking this decision,” Remy said.