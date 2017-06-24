Witco down by $0.35

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 260,123 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $5,038,844.15.

Guardian Holdings Limited was the volume leader with 147,000 shares changing hands for a value of $2,381,400, followed by Grace- Kennedy Limited with a volume of 64,890 shares being traded for $175,221.45.

JMMB Group Limited contributed 25,000 shares with a value of $31,500, while The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited added 17,000 shares valued at $2,142,000.

Clico Investment Fund enjoyed the day’s sole price increase, climbing $0.01 to end the day at $22.51.

Conversely, The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited suffered the day’s sole decline, falling $0.35 to end the day at $126.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 247,575 shares valued at $5,572,669.25. It advanced by $0.01 to end at $22.51.