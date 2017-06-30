Rhand’s adequate rating reaffirmed

Regional rating agency Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS), has reaffirmed a corporate credit ratings of CariBBB- on its regional rating scale and ttBBB- on the T&T national rating scale for Rhand Credit Union, with a negative outlook.

This indicate that the credit union’s level of creditworthiness, adjudged in relation to others in the Caribbean and within T&T is adequate. The negative outlook is based expectations that T&T’s fiscal position will continue to be constrained over the next 12 months on account of low oil and gas prices, which, coupled with the likelihood of rising unemployment levels, could possibly lead to a further deterioration of the credit union’s asset quality and weaken the profitability of Rhand, CariCRIS said.

“The ratings reflect Rhand’s continued asset growth, supported by an increasing and moderately diversified loan portfolio, despite some deterioration in asset quality. The ratings are also supported by Rhand’s good financial performance characterized by continued growth in income and profitability.

These rating strengths are tempered by Rhand’s small tangible net worth when compared to its local peers and the need for further improvement in risk management. The tepid membership growth that is insufficient to offset the Company’s increasingly ageing membership also temper the ratings,” the agency said.