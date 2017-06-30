T&T ranked 14th for resource governance

T&T scored 64 out of 100 points in the 2017 Resource Governance Index and ranked 14th out of the 89 assessments undertaken in the 81 countries surveyed.

Sherwin Long, head of the T&T Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (TTEITI), said T&T was one of the better performing countries in terms of score.

“We scored 64 out of 100. Out of the Enabling Environment we scored 71 out of 100, Revenue Management was our weakest performance and we scored 57 out of 100. We fell short in Revenue Management because of national budgeting fiscal rules and open data restrictions ,” he said yesterday at the launch of the 2017 Governance Report at the Ministry of Energy’s offices at the International Waterfront in Port-of-Spain.

The Index assesses the quality of governance in 81 countries which produce 82 per cent of the world’s oil and 17 per cent of its gas. T&T ranked fourth in Latin American and Caribbean behind Chile, Brazil and Colombia.

Long said T&T’s state enterprise reporting rules appear to be sound. Sound rules also govern the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) which helped this country’s high position. He added that the Index also looked at state enterprises.

“Petrotrin was assessed against 74 other state energy enterprises globally and Petrotrin ranked ninth out of these state run enterprises with a score of 75. The company was deemed to have good rules related to the reporting on finances and operations as well as transfers from the company to Central Government,” he said.

Long said the index is important as it determines how other agencies evaluate T&T and it improves the country’s governance.

“Credit agencies look at governance indices to rank the country such as the Corruption Perception Index and the Global Competitiveness Index. These are indicators which show what we face as a country in terms of corruption and competitiveness,” he said.

Long said Brazil was ranked higher than T&T on the Index although there are allegations of corruption surrounding acting President Michel Temer and state owned oil company Petrobas because more than one factor determines the ranking.

“What the Index looked at is the laws as well as well as the practice. How well are these laws actually used? In terms of the laws and the practice in T&T there was a ten point difference between the law and how it is actually practiced and governs the energy sector. In T&T, there is a large gap between the law and how it is practised,” he explained.