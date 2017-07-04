Tobago Tourism Agency starts work this month

The board of directors has been approved for the new Tobago Tourism Agency, and will begin working immediately after their appointment this month. Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation Nadine Stewart-Phillips, who made the announcement, said Tobagonians have been clamouring for an agency focused solely on developing the island’s tourism product.

“They will immediately get to work formulating strategies to be implemented by the Division,” Stewart-Phillips said.

Dr Sherma Roberts will chair the new agency, which will consult with stakeholders and the public “to ensure that everyone is a part of the discussion,” the Secretary explained.

Roberts is the Graduate Co-ordinator, MSc Tourism Programmes, at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill. Stewart-Phillips is confident she will achieve success.

The agency’s responsibilities include policy implementation in the tourism sector, as well as “designing and implementing suitable marketing strategies, product development, and research.”

Stewart-Phillips said Tobago’s culture is an important element of the island’s product, and will be used as a unique selling point.