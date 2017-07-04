TTSE starts week with $17.8m in trades

​Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 1,192,518 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $17,850,526.92.

One Caribbean Media Ltd was the volume leader with 1,093,186 shares changing hands for a value of $16,408,721.86, followed by Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd with a volume of 35,000 shares being traded for $297,250. Trinidad Cement Ltd contributed 32,797 shares with a value of $135,779.58, while Angostura Holdings Ltd added 7,772 shares valued at $116,623.60.

Scotia Investments Jamaica Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.05 to end the day at $2. Conversely, National Flour Mills Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.09 to close at $2.20.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 12,000 shares valued at $270,120. It advanced by $0.01 to end at $22.51.