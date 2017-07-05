Unilever shares down by $0.75

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 398,549 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $6,231,664.34.

NCB Financial Group Limited was the volume leader with 248,158 shares changing hands for a value of $1,005,489.90.

JMMB Group Limited registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.03 to end the day at $1.26.

Conversely, Unilever Caribbean Limited registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.75 to close at $51.25.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 52,200 shares valued at $1,174,547.70. It declined by $0.01 to end at $22.50