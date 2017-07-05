Young people told to build tourism

Given T&T’s economic challenges, it now more important than ever to build the tourism sector, Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe said yesterday.

“We have no choice but to develop the tourism sector so that it would be able to generate the much-needed foreign revenue to our coffers, provide entrepreneurial opportunities for small operators, foster balanced development, and empower rural communities,” she said at the launch of a Tourism Youth Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port-of-Spain. Speaking to 300 students from schools around the country, the minister said the reengineering of the sector calls for stronger partnerships and more meaningful collaboration among stakeholders.

“It calls for government to redouble its efforts in investing in the sector. It calls for the private sector to strengthen its network. It calls for tourism stakeholders to graduate into tourism shareholders and most importantly for citizens to assert themselves proudly,” she said. Cudjoe said the challenging times the country faces calls for a radical change in the way things are done.

“A complete 180, a change in culture and how we see ourselves, how we treat each other, how we embrace tourism, and the kind of prominence that we give to advancing the industry and sustaining the sector,” she said.

“We at the ministry are mindful that the youth participation is crucial to the growth and sustainability of the sector. It is in this light that we have executed the School Caravan, Blue Flag Education Programme and essay writing competitions. We also have for the first time a junior Minister of Tourism responsible for promoting youth involvement of the sector,” she said.

Noting that tourism is one of the fastest growing economic sectors in the world and that T&T must capture its share of the market: “Over 1.2 billion travels were recorded last year worldwide, which shows that there exists great potential that could be tapped into to bring prosperity to individuals and societies.

“The economic benefits of tourism to the Caribbean are unquestioned. Revenue from expensive five star hotels to the orange vendor on the street, the impact of foreign dollars, exalts T&Ts tourism attractions as national treasures.”