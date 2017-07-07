Small firms may get funding boost

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon says the local private sector must continue to innovate in order to foster economic diversification in T&T.

“It is the role and responsibility of the private sector to innovate and invest in those sectors that will expand our non-energy sector,” Gopee-Scoon said as she delivered the feature address at the opening ceremony of the 18th annual Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya yesterday.

Gopee-Scoon said in order to help facilitate the innovation thrust, the Government had designed a number of policies to assist in private sector growth and development.

“Fostering innovation is at the forefront of our priorities and our National Innovation Policy is before Cabinet for its consideration. exporTT’s Research and Development Facility is also under review,” Gopee-Scoon said.

She added that “changing how we make things and what we make” are fundamental towards helping T&T develop its non-energy sector and creating new sources of foreign exchange revenues.

The minister pointed out that to support smaller enterprises in the manufacturing sector, a special funding facility was being actively considered by the Government.

“Under consideration at this time is a facility to assist small and medium sized manufacturers, including those in the agriculture and agro-processing sector, which is expected to have the effect of directly increasing the available financial resources for manufacturers to invest in meaningful economic activities,” she said. Gopee-Scoon noted that the world was going through the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” and that this one was fundamentally different from those of the past.

She said: “The Fourth Industrial Revolution is characterised by a range of new technologies that are fusing the physical, digital and biological worlds, impacting our relationship with technology, with one another, with our environment, and which will ultimately shape our future well-being.”

Under the theme Taking T&T To The World, TIC 2017 runs from July 6-9 and is expected to play host to over 10,000 people from across the Caribbean and Latin America.

For 2017, an estimated 275 exhibitors with over 210 booths are expected to be a part of the trade show. New to the show this year is an automotive industry section.

Exhibitors from the Caribbean include Jamaica, Barbados, Suriname, St Lucia and Guyana, while Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic and Cuba are among some of the exhibitors from the Latin American region.