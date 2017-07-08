Technology can open doors

Minister of Public Administration and Communications Maxie Cuffie says the National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Plan will bring sustainable jobs and a strengthened economy, where business competitiveness will be at an all time high.

Cuffie was speaking during the launch of the National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Plan, Fastforward II at the International Waterfront Centre in Port-of-Spain on Wednesday.

Cuffie said T&T, which was a developing country, was faced with new challenges as a result of globalisation and the new information age. He said this was characterised by low growth rates, balance of payment difficulties, weak industrial structures and poor physical and communications infrastructural development.

“We need to ensure that we are better prepared in the data industry than we were for the changes in the oil industry. The World Bank estimates that with every 10 per cent increase in internet speed connections, economic growth increases by 1.3 per cent,” Cuffie said.

He said technology associated with the spread of information now provided opportunities for T&T to transform the economy and accelerate the development process.

“I wish to announce that Cabinet has approved the issuance of a new, open, public tender, via multiple lots of technology and shared services, for the Government of T&T’s Next Generation Network, termed Govnett NG. This will replace the ageing GovNett 2.0 platform and the tender will be open to both local and international firms,” he said.

He said Cabinet had also agreed to establish the Tier III Data Centre at the Tamana Intech Park under public private partnership arrangement. The Draft National ICT plan was approved by Cabinet on June 1, 2017 and will be circulated for consultation, he said.

Cuffie said there would be a strategic thrust to advance the realisation of the National ICT Vision, which included improving connectivity, increasing human capacity, enhancing public service delivery, fostering economic development and advancing environmental and societal benefit. He said there will now be a series of public consultations with various ministries and other stakeholders on the plans.

Glynis Alexander-Tam, member of the National ICT Plan Working Group and chairman of the e-Business Roundtable, said through ICTs businesses can be more responsive to customers’ needs and create employment opportunities.

ITU Area representative for Caribbean Countries, Cleveland Thomas, meanwhile said the Development Plan Vision 2030 was an initiative that provides a roadmap for the future development of T&T and will assist the country’s sustainable development goals agenda.

“It will include a comprehensive policy framework that will guide Government decision making and investment over the next 13 years,” he said.

Thomas said in the absence of a national ICT plan, investors would be unsure of the market conditions and T&T will become less competitive.