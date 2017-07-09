TTNGL APO oversubscribed

The T&T National Gas Ltd’s (TTNGL) Additional Public Offering (APO) has been oversubscribed. This comes after 40,248,000 Class B Shares were offered at $21.00 per share.

In a statement on the offer, TTNGL chairman Gerry Brooks said the offer received a “robust” response from existing and new investors. The APO started on June 5 and ended on June 28.

Brooks said, “This offer price resulted in a trailing dividend yield of 7.14 per cent - the highest on the T&T Stock Exchange (TTSE). The shares created tremendous excitement on the local stock market, earning endorsements across the financial sector during the three and half weeks of the Offer.”

Explaining the ownership arrangement, Brooks said public investors will now hold 100 per cent of Class B shares of TTNGL and that this shareholding will represent, “a 75 per cent effective ownership interest in TTNGL. This amounts to 29.25 per cent effective ownership interest in PPGPL.”

He added that “NGC’s effective ownership of PPGPL will be reduced from 63 per cent to 52 per cent. However, the company will still maintain control of the board of PPGPL, allowing the company to benefit from synergies across the NGC Group. The company’s Class A Shares were not listed on the TTSE.”

What is clear, he said, is that the boards of NGC and TTNGL will continue to work for all its investors to maximise the “value of and returns on this important piece of our patrimony.”

“This demonstration of support will fuel NGC’s, PPGPL’s and TTNGL’s continued determination to distinguish ourselves in the energy sector,” Brooks said.

“Notification of the basis of the allocations generally and a notice in writing of the allocation to each successful applicant will be issued shortly in accordance with the dates set out in the prospectus.”