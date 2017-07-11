First Citizens ends day at $31.65

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 12 securities of which four advanced, two declined and six traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 103,284 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,450,577.20.

NCB Financial Group Ltd was the volume leader with 30,928 shares changing hands for a value of $125,558.40, followed by Grace Kennedy Ltd with a volume of 30,000 shares being traded for $81,354.22. Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd contributed 13,987 shares with a value of $111,921.00, while First Citizens Bank Ltd added 11,597 shares valued at $367,042.50.

First Citizens Bank Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.05 to end the day at $31.65.

Conversely, Guardian Media Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.05 to close at $18.35.

Neither the Mutual Fund Market nor the Second Tier Market recorded any activity.