Regional heads call for airline action plan

ST GEORGE’S— According to the communique issued at the end of their annual summit here last Thursday, the regional leaders said that they had reached agreement on key air transportation issues recognising that member states’ effective implementation of the new international aviation Standards and Recommended Practices of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for safety and airport security was fundamental to engendering confidence.

The leaders noted that such confidence was not only necessary among member states to implement many of the measures to facilitate ease of travel in the region, but also for third countries so that they continue to highlight our airports as acceptable destination points for tourists and for the movement of people and goods.

“To this end, Heads of Government welcomed the support of the ICAO, for their No Country Left Behind Initiative to assist member states in implementation and for their commitment to provide resources for other regional air transportation initiatives,” according to the communique.

It noted that the leaders had “mandated the government-owned airlines to continue to increase their efforts towards enhancing their level of collaboration and coordination for the benefit of the travelling public and urged that their plan of action and roadmap be finalised by February 2018.”

The leaders also agreed that the establishment of a single airspace should be pursued and mandated the CARICOM Secretariat to work with Caribbean Aviation Safety and Security Oversight System (CASSOS) and relevant agencies to define a roadmap and identify the necessary resources for its implementation.