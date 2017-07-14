Decision on Petrotrin next month

The future of state-owned Petrotrin will be decided by the first week of August.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, who gave the time frame at yesterday’s post-Cabinet media briefing, said the Standing Committee of Energy had met Cabinet on the report on Petrotrin which was delivered a few weeks ago.

The committee had made recommendations last month on the financially beleaguered state enterprise.

Young said the next phase of the exercise is for Energy Minister Franklin Khan to meet stakeholders then report back to Cabinet with feedback. He said Khan was given a two-week time frame for this task.

A decision on Petrotrin’s future will be made “very very soon—Cabinet will make a decision by the first week of August,” he said.

Young didn’t want to say if Petrotrin might be dissected as has been suggested in some quarters. Khan spoke at length, expressing concerns about the state enterprise at Tuesday’s Conversations with the Prime Minister in Point Fortin.GA