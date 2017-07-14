New chairman for Clico

Claire Gomez-Miller has been appointed executive chairman of Clico and chairman of British American Company (Trinidad) Ltd. She replaces Neal Dingwall who was non-executive chairman of both companies briefly for a week, the Central Bank confirmed yesterday.

Gomez-Miller takes over from Wendy Ho Sing who served as executive chairman of both companies from June 5, 2015, to July 7.

“In the transition period until the appointment of Mrs Gomez-Miller, Mr Neil Dingwall, special advisor to the Governor of the Central Bank, served as non-executive chairman of the boards of Clico and BAT,” the Central Bank said in a release.

Gomez- Miller, whose appointment took effect yesterday, will serve for one year. She retired from National Gas Company where she was group chief audit executive.

Gomez-Miller is a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and Certified Risk Management Assurance (CRMA) professional with more than 30 years of internal auditing experience in the energy and state sectors at the professional and senior executive levels.