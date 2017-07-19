Chamber CEO: Longer times to clear goods

CEO of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Gabriel Faria is disappointed that members of the business group were not consulted about plans to begin scanning one shipping container at a time at the Port of Port-of-Spain. He said the measure will lead to longer times for clearing a container.

“It is unfortunate that decisions like this are not done in collaboration with business because the impact it has in terms of operating cycles, in terms of the way you have to buy goods, especially compounded with the current foreign exchange situation, will put significant pressure on consumers ,” he said yesterday.

“if a person is accustomed to goods being cleared within five days, its now going to take 14 days. That means that by the time the goods are cleared, delivered to the warehouse, delivered to the retailer, understand what the potential impact is, which is the customer unable to access product. We are disappointed by the way it is being handled.”

Faria’s comments came just days after it was revealed at a Parliament Joint Select Committee meeting on national security than an electronic scanner commissioned since 2014 was not in use at the port because of concerns about radiation raised by Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke.

Faria said a Chamber member recently experienced the inconvenience of a longer time to clear a container which came on July 13, but the documents went to the Container Examination Station (CES) on July 17 when normal clearing time should have been the next day.

“Today, with the new mandate by CES, the new clearance date for that container, to get to inspection is July 27. What you are talking about is changing the logistics from what could be five days, and in some instanc