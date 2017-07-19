Energy Ministry, OWTU meet today on Petrotrin

Officials of the Oilfields Workers Trade Union (OWTU) are warning that they will not stand idly by while Government gives away part of the country’s “patrimony” to friends and family.

The warning comes as the country awaits Cabinet’s decision on the future of state owned Petrotrin and ahead of a meeting today between Energy Minister Franklin Khan and the union to discuss the Petrotrin report.

That report submitted by a committee chaired by Permanent Secretary in the Energy Ministry Selwyn Lashley was considered by Cabinet at its weekly meeting last Thursday. It recommends splitting the company into three.

“Government now has a golden opportunity to fix the problems at Petrotrin, and it should not be used to put friends and family in position and to give away the company’s operations,” OWTU president general Ancel Roget said yesterday.

In Point Fortin last Monday, Khan admitted that Petrotrin had made “fundamental investment errors.”

He said while the company’s biggest asset is right off shore Point Fortin at Trinmar, nothing had been done there for almost a decade.

Former energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine said since September 2015 Trinmar’s production has declined from 21,085 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) to 18,925. He said that should come as no surprise as Petrotrin has not drilled in Trinmar since April 2016.

“Instead of having two work over rigs they have one. That approach can only have one outcome and that is the decline in Trinmar’s production and that is precisely what has happened in the last two years,” Ramnarine said.

Asked why Petrotrin had not benefitted from deep horizon drilling licences on land, Ramnarine said the Energy Ministry had opted to put the deeper horizons on land out for nomination.

He is of the view that the ministry should consult with Petrotrin on these deeper horizons.

While Petrotrin has the capacity for deep horizon drilling on land, Ramnarine said the company does not have the money to invest at this time.

The former minister said he is disappointed that the Cabinet appointed committee dealt only with restructuring of the company and made only “cosmetic recommendations.”

Roget agreed that there is need to deal with Petrotrin’s exploration and production.

“We want a viable Petrotrin, but we will not settle for selling out. If they making a case for selling out they need to think again, because people will suffer as a result of that,” he said.

Roget, who is leading the OWTU team at today’s meeting is calling for a focused discussion.

“Remove the politics from the table,” he said.

Khan, who said the report offers several recommendations to improve efficiency and production capacity at the company, said of today’s talks: “We intend to work with all those who want to be part of the solution. We look forward to productive discussions with the OWTU and the other stakeholders towards this end.

“As a government, we plan to deal frontally with the challenges that face Petrotrin working with all stakeholders, Petrotrin will take decisive action to control costs, generate working capital for investment and make the company profitable once again.

“I look forward to meaningful and open discussion with President General Ancil Roget and the team from the OWTU.”

Khan will be accompanied in the discussion by Selwyn Lashley, Permanent Secretary in the Energy Ministry, special adviser Leroy Meyers Wendell Mottley, chairman of the Natural Gas Task Force and other senior ministry officials.