ANSA McAL secures Lewis Berger Holdings

The ANSA McAL Group has completed its acquisition of Lewis Berger Overseas Holdings (LBOH), a major shareholder of all three Berger companies in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Jamaica.

In a media release yesterday, group chairman and chief executive of the ANSA McAL Group, Norman Sabga, stated: “We are enthusiastic about our common vision and the added value we can create for customers. We recognise the importance of partnerships in accelerating growth and we are now poised to leverage our combined teams and resources to produce even greater value for our customers in the Caribbean architectural coatings market.”

LBOH is a privately held United Kingdom-based company with equity-ownership stakes of 100 per cent, 70 per cent and 51 per cent in Berger Paints Barbados Limited, Berger Paints Trinidad Limited and Berger Paints Jamaica Limited respectively.

The combined Berger Caribbean business has estimated net sales of US $35 million.

Sabga added: “We are pleased to have all three Berger entities as new operating subsidiaries of the ANSA McAL Group and look forward to working with all Berger’s employees to execute on our vision. Together, we will define the future of the paints and coatings industry in the Caribbean.”

Headquartered in Port-of-Spain, the ANSA McAL Group is a diversified conglomerate across eight industrial sectors and operating in over eight territories.

ANSA McAL is publicly listed on the T&T Stock Exchange with market capitalisation of US$1.7 billion. Through its ANSA Coatings Limited subsidiary, it has produced and marketed paints, coatings and materials trusted by customers for over 55 years.