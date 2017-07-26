Duke denies TTRA support

A seven-year-old document has surfaced showing Public Services Association president Watson Duke was in full support of the T&T Revenue Authority and had signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the then government to support the new body.

The document was brought to the forefront yesterday during a media conference held by leader of the newly-formed United Public Officers Oral Saunders, who will be battling Duke for the presidency in the forthcoming November elections.

In highlighting the document to the media, Saunders suggested Duke, who earlier this month led a silent protest with workers from the Customs and Excise Division and Board of Inland Revenue around the Ministry of Finance rejecting the current Government’s plans to go ahead with the TTRA, was misleading the PSA membership on the issue.

The April 2010 document, Saunders said, was signed off by Duke and then permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance Vishnu Dhanpaul. In that document, Saunders said it was agreed that upon request, workers would be transferred to other ministries in accordance with public service’s regulations and relevant existing agreements between government and the PSA. He said it was also agreed that both parties be provided with the employment strategy proposed by the TTRA for the recruitment of staff of the TTRA.

But contacted yesterday, Duke denounced the document as “fictitious.” He said it will take more than that from Saunders and the new group to unseat him and the Game Changers.

“We have been serving the public officers for eight years straight, have seen to 14 per cent of workers, over 10,000 people made permanent and we have defended over 5,000 jobs at WASA and BIR,” Duke said. Currently Duke, is urging the workers to send a strong signal to the current administration that they were in for “the fight of their life.” He claims Government has embarked on a public smear campaign to make it appear as if all 2,175 workers from the two divisions, Customs and BIR, need to be sent home to make way for the TTRA.