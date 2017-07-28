Customs staff still uneasy after meeting

Customs and Excise Division staff who attended yesterday’s meeting with Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Allyson West, to discuss the proposed introduction of the T&T Revenue Authority (TTRA) were left disappointed following the two-hour long session.

Although a call was made by Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke for workers to stay away, it was estimated that close to 100 people attended, including senior and junior staff.

By the end of the meeting, however, some workers said West had been not able to properly address their concerns, while others said they were “somewhat satisfied” and “more assured” about Government’s position.

West, however, avoided the media at the end of the meeting, leaving through the back entrance of Customs House.

One woman said she was not reassured by West’s claim that workers would not be sent home to make way for the TTRA. She said West told them permanent employees would be transferred to the TTRA, but noted it would not come on stream before mid-2018.

She said she and her colleagues were still uncertain as to their future as they had not yet been permanently appointed in the posts they currently occupied.

A senior customs officer said he was breathing a bit easier after hearing from West, but a third person said the minister was unable to answer many of the questions posed to her, which left them questioning the purpose of the meeting.

Following the meeting, Duke said there were clear rules governing the operations of the Public Service Commission, which was responsible for hiring and firing civil servants and that the permanent secretary should have convened such a meeting.

Duke said West’s attempts would hold no sway as there was information on the record back in February, as stated by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, that Government had agreed to the formation of the TTRA as the preferred form of tax administration. He added that further confirmation of this was contained in last year’s budget presentation.

He said he was sure yesterday’s meeting was only called because of the PSA’s call for employees of the Customs and the Board of Inland Revenue to take a day off next Friday. But he said he was happy that those who attended the meeting were able to see and hear for themselves.

Renewing a call for the 2,175 workers from the two divisions to prepare themselves for war on August 4, Duke said the PSA was maintaining its rejection of the TTRA as it meant workers would be sacrificed.