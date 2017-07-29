WASA gets new CEO

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has appointed Dr Ellis Burris as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Burris will replace acting CEO Alan Poon-King, who had temporarily assumed the position last April.

In a press release yesterday, WASA said Burris will take up duties at the state-owned company on August 1.

The release said Burris’ appointment follows an extensive local and international recruitment process with the guidance of external consultants. Burris held the positions of permanent secretary in the Ministry of Tobago Development and deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities.

He has also functioned as chief administrator in the Tobago House of Assembly and is the recipient of the T&T Presidential Award of Merit –Gold for outstanding performance in the public service.

Burris holds a PhD in civil engineering, an MSc in structural engineering and has a wealth of training and qualifications relevant to public administration and the water and waste water sectors.