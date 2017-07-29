WITCO falls to $125.50

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 393,080 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $5,047,485.51.

JMMB Group Ltd was the volume leader with 275,000 shares changing hands for a value of $330,000.00.

Trinidad And Tobago NGL Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.04 to end the day at $23.54. Conversely, The West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.06 to close at $125.50.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 43 shares valued at $963.20.

Clico Investment Fund remained at $22.40.