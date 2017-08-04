First Citizens wary of B’dos operations

First Citizens Ltd and its subsidiaries is reporting an increase of one per cent in profit after tax for the nine months ended June 30, 2017.

The group reported $498.5 million for the period ended June 2017 in comparison to $492.9 million for the same period last year.

Looking at other aspects of its balance sheet, the bank reported $1.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents for the period ended June 30, 2017, compared to $2.7 billion over the same period last year. Total assets for the six month ended amounted to $38.7 billion.

In its segmented revenue, retail and corporate banking continue to be the highest revenue earner for the group, as it reported $1 billion in total net income with its treasury and investments banking business attracting net income of $596 million.

Clearly concerned about the impact the sovereign downgrade given to Barbados by Moody’s and Standards and Poors, First Citizens (Barbados) Ltd chairman Anthony Smart said, “The recent sovereign downgrades in Barbados by both Moody’s and S&P, as well as its high debt to GDP ratio, remain a major concern to us. While we monitor the economies in which we operate, we will continue our focus on prudent risk management policies as work with our clients in these challenging times.”

Its Barbados operations were acquired in 2012 and the bank also has operations in St Lucia, St Vincent and Costa Rica.

Smart said the bank will continue to strengthen its balance sheet through diversification of its products and adoption of measures to improve efficiency.